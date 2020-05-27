AllBengals
Consistent praise for Joe Burrow bodes well for his future with the Bengals

James Rapien

How many times have you heard someone praise Joe Burrow's leadership? It may have been an analyst, former coach or teammate, but the message remains the same. 

"He always had that confidence," safety Vonn Bell said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "He never backed down. He loves competition and that's what made him successful on his journey. I'm very proud of him."

That has been a constant theme when Burrow has been mentioned this offseason. 

From Urban Meyer praising his leadership skills and competitiveness to Zac Taylor saying his 'earned confidence' is what stood out during the pre-draft process. 

The same words are used over and over again to describe the 23-year-old quarterback. Whether it's leader or fiery competitor — the adjectives used to describe Burrow have been a constant theme this offseason. 

Plenty of people from LSU spoke highly of him and why wouldn't they? He led the Tigers to a perfect season en route to their first national championship since 2007. 

That praise isn't only coming from those that knew him at LSU. Plenty of people from Ohio State said the same thing about him. 

The theme continued during the pre-draft process. Burrow had a great meeting with the Bengals at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. 

“He gets the most out of those around him. He has the respect of coaches, teammates and everyone he’s played with," Taylor said. "You talk to anyone at LSU or OSU, and they all love the guy. We’re excited to add him to the building; that’s the type of character we’re trying to add as we grow this thing.

“All the pieces fit together. Not only the stuff you saw on film and the field, but the leadership and work ethic he brought to the program. Talking to those close to him, he brought a lot of intangibles to the table. Then you turn on the tape, it verifies everything you’ve heard.”

Burrow is the key to the Bengals' future. Anyone that gets near him says the same thing. They're blown away by his confidence, work ethic and the intangibles that he brings to the table on a daily basis. 

It was clear during his introductory news conference just minutes after he was drafted that the moment wasn't too big for him. It was easy to see why his LSU teammates leaned on him and why the Bengals feel like he was the perfect player to lead them for the next decade. 

Consistency is important for anyone that hopes to be successful in any profession. The steady praise of Burrow bodes well for his NFL future. 

