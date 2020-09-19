Joe Burrow receiving plenty of praise after first two NFL games

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has received plenty of praise over the past week.

First, the 23-year-old led his team down the field for the potential game-winning score in the closing seconds against the Chargers. Then, he set an NFL rookie record by completing 37 passes (61 attempts) on Thursday night against the Browns. He finished with 316 yards passing and three touchdowns.

"It’s two games where we’ve really put a lot on him to lead us, and he’s done it," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He’s taken us down at the end of the game and, I mean shoot, how many touchdown drives has he really led us on in the fourth quarter these two games? That’s really encouraging. You just know that when we give ourselves a better chance earlier in the game that we can rely on him to go down there and win a game or hold the lead for us. This whole team has got so much confidence in that guy. He’s tough, he hates to lose, he’s going to do everything in his power to win the game for us."

Taylor was one of many to praise Burrow for his efforts following Thursday night's 35-30 loss to the Browns.

LeBron James tweeted about the Bengals signal-caller during the game, saying he was "special" and that he has "it." Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman also gave Burrow high marks for his performance.

“It is nice to have those guys have my back," Burrow said after the game. "But we are 0-2. That is all that matters.”

Coaches across the league took notice to Burrow's performance against the Browns according to NFL Network personality Peter Schrager.

"I talk to all these coaches and they're all texting me during the game last night like 'Burrow's the real deal," Schrager said on The Herd. "Burrow was the story last night ... We're watching a future star. This guy was the real deal and he's got Lamar, Baker and Ben twice this season. We're going to get a lot of Burrow and I can't wait for it."

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 509 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his first two NFL games. He's completing 62 percent of his passes.

"He's unbelievable," Schrager said. "Joe Burrow put on a performance last night in a loss that might be the best performance I've ever seen from a rookie quarterback in his first few starts."

