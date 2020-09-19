SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Joe Burrow receiving plenty of praise after first two NFL games

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has received plenty of praise over the past week. 

First, the 23-year-old led his team down the field for the potential game-winning score in the closing seconds against the Chargers. Then, he set an NFL rookie record by completing 37 passes (61 attempts) on Thursday night against the Browns. He finished with 316 yards passing and three touchdowns. 

"It’s two games where we’ve really put a lot on him to lead us, and he’s done it," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He’s taken us down at the end of the game and, I mean shoot, how many touchdown drives has he really led us on in the fourth quarter these two games? That’s really encouraging. You just know that when we give ourselves a better chance earlier in the game that we can rely on him to go down there and win a game or hold the lead for us. This whole team has got so much confidence in that guy. He’s tough, he hates to lose, he’s going to do everything in his power to win the game for us."

Taylor was one of many to praise Burrow for his efforts following Thursday night's 35-30 loss to the Browns. 

LeBron James tweeted about the Bengals signal-caller during the game, saying he was "special" and that he has "it." Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman also gave Burrow high marks for his performance.

“It is nice to have those guys have my back," Burrow said after the game. "But we are 0-2. That is all that matters.”

Coaches across the league took notice to Burrow's performance against the Browns according to NFL Network personality Peter Schrager.

"I talk to all these coaches and they're all texting me during the game last night like 'Burrow's the real deal," Schrager said on The Herd. "Burrow was the story last night ... We're watching a future star. This guy was the real deal and he's got Lamar, Baker and Ben twice this season. We're going to get a lot of Burrow and I can't wait for it."

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 509 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his first two NFL games. He's completing 62 percent of his passes.

"He's unbelievable," Schrager said. "Joe Burrow put on a performance last night in a loss that might be the best performance I've ever seen from a rookie quarterback in his first few starts."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Bengals' Auden Tate unhappy about role, could seek trade

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate unhappy about role, could seek trade

James Rapien

by

VERTIGO

Podcast: Previewing Bengals-Browns, injury updates and more

Previewing Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns, injury updates and more

James Rapien

Battle of Ohio: Burrow vs Baker generate high ratings on Thursday Night Football

Battle of Ohio: Joe Burrow vs Baker Mayfield generate high ratings on Thursday Night Football

James Rapien

Andy Janovich says Browns could've had '300 or 400' rushing yards against Bengals

Andy Janovich says Cleveland Browns could've had '300 or 400' rushing yards against Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Winners and losers from the Bengals loss to the Browns

Winners and losers from the Cincinnati Bengals loss to the Cleveland Browns

Blake Jewell

by

James Rapien

Bengals promote Mason Schreck from practice squad, place C.J. Uzomah on injured reserve

Cincinnati Bengals promote Mason Schreck from practice squad, place C.J. Uzomah on injured reserve

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor on loss to Browns, injury updates, wide receivers and more

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on loss to Browns, injury updates, wide receivers and more

James Rapien

Bengals await MRI results, fear C.J. Uzomah suffered torn right Achilles against Browns

Cincinnati Bengals await MRI results, fear C.J. Uzomah tore right Achilles against Browns

NicoleZembrodt

DJ Reader 'pissed off' after Bengals defense shredded by Browns' rushing attack: 'That can’t happen'

DJ Reader 'pissed off' after Cincinnati Bengals defense was shredded by Cleveland Browns' rushing attack: 'That can’t happen'

James Rapien

Watch: A frustrated DJ Reader discusses the Bengals run defense

A frustrated DJ Reader discusses the Cincinnati Bengals run defense

James Rapien