Joe Burrow Praises Joe Mixon After Record-Setting Performance Against Panthers

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers. He also had 58 yards receiving and another score.

Mixon's five touchdowns are a Bengals record. It was the best he's played this season, but Joe Burrow took it a step farther during his weekly appearance on Colin Cowherd's podcast.

"Offensive line was blocking great in the run game. Joe (Mixon) was hitting the holes. He was as fast as I've ever seen him," Burrow said. "He was running hard, he was making protection pickups, he played great."

It might've been Mixon's best game as a pro. Everything went right. He averaged seven yards per carry and 14.5 yards per reception.

Check out Cowherd's entire interview with Burrow below.

