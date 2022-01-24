Joe Burrow Praises Teammates Following Walk-off Win Over Titans

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow couldn't stop smiling after their hard fought victory over the Titans on Saturday in Nashville.

The star signal-caller was sacked nine times, hit 13 times and somehow managed to make the big throw to Ja'Marr Chase in the closing seconds that set up Evan McPherson's 52-yard field goal as time expired.

The Bengals had multiple players step up in crucial situations during Saturday's game. Clay Johnston had a big tackle on the Titans' two-point conversion attempt. Eli Apple and Logan Wilson teamed up for an interception with 20 seconds left. D.J. Reader completely dominated the interior of the Titans' offensive line.

Burrow praised his teammates after the game during a conversation with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“We’ve got great players that it really, really matters to—this is the life of everybody in that locker room,” Burrow told Breer. “Everyone works really hard to put themselves in that moment and take advantage of those opportunities. Those are the kind of guys we have. … Everybody at this level is capable of making plays like that, but I don’t think everybody’s capable of making plays in that moment.”

The Bengals are significant underdogs this week in their matchup with the Chiefs in Kansas City. The winner will be Super Bowl bound.

Patrick Mahomes is hoping to lead his team to their third-straight Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Bengals are trying to get back to the big game for the first time since 1988.

For more on the Bengals, including insight on their offensive line, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Joe Burrow Has Posted Insane Numbers in Recent Weeks

Larry Ogunjobi Out For Season

NFL Divisional Round Schedule Revealed

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook