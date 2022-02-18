Skip to main content

Joe Burrow Ready for Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

The 25-year-old had the Bengals within inches of their first World Championship.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be turning his attention to the 2022 season following last Sunday's Super Bowl LVI loss to the Rams. 

"Back to work," Burrow said on Thursday in a simple, yet effective Instagram post. 

The 25-year-old didn't play as well as he hoped in the 23-20 loss, but he gave his team a chance to win. Rather than dwelling on the game, Burrow has his eyes on the 2022 season. 

Watch the video clip he posted below. 

Joe Burrow Ready for Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

