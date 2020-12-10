NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Report: Joe Burrow 'Loves' Cincinnati and Believes 'He Can Win a Super Bowl' With Bengals

Joe Burrow believes in the Bengals
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is in California recovering from reconstruction surgery on his left knee

The 23-year-old tore the ACL, MCL and also suffered damage to his meniscus and PCL in Cincinnati's Week 11 loss to Washington

His injury has completely taken the wind out of the Bengals' sails. They were hoping to make a second half push. Instead, they've lost four straight games and seven of their last eight. 

Burrow's rookie season didn't go as planned, but he has high hopes for his future in the Queen City. 

"He loves it there and thinks he can win a Super Bowl with them," a source close to Burrow told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. 

It's great that the rookie signal-caller likes Cincinnati and is confident in his abilities to turn the Bengals into a winner, but they have to make sure they're surrounding him with as much talent as possible. 

The ESPN article uses Burrow's happiness as one of the reasons why Zac Taylor could return for a third season. 

It's a fair point, but the rookie doesn't know what he doesn't know. 

Taylor is the only head coach he's ever had in the NFL. He's an offensive coach and a former quarterback. Of course Burrow likes Taylor. That doesn't mean the Bengals organization should give him a third season. 

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield loved Freddie Kitchens after his rookie season. Hiring Kitchens a disaster. 

Burrow is a young player that has the potential to be great, but that doesn't mean the Bengals' front office should feel obligated to keep Taylor. 

They're going to have to make some tough decisions over the next few months. 

From Taylor's future to free agency and the draft, this team needs to do whatever it can to give Burrow as much help as possible—both on the roster and on the coaching staff. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals down the line before a snap in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals led 17-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Report: Joe Burrow 'Loves' Cincinnati and Believes 'He Can Win a Super Bowl' With Bengals

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) is helped on to the cart after being injured in the game against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Jonah Williams' Good News, More Praise for Joe Burrow and an Andy Dalton Update

Screen Shot 2020-12-10 at 11.11.29 AM
News

Watch: Tyler Boyd on Being Ejected, His Confidence in Brandon Allen and Andy Dalton's Return

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown as Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Frustration Builds as Green Continues to be Underutilized

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68), offensive guard Mike Jordan (60), and offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals' Offensive Line Continues to Climb Injury Mountain

Zac Taylor Bengals' Injuries and Dallas Cowboys
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on Facing Andy Dalton, the Bengals' Injuries and Growing as a Head Coach

Oct 4, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor's Odds of Being Fired Decrease After Loss to Dolphins

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch out of bounds in front of Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup— The Latest on Tee Higgins' Hamstring, Alex Redmond and more

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gets a block from offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) against Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Jalen Mills (21) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Mixon Won't Play Sunday, Could Return Before End of Season