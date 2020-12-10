Report: Joe Burrow 'Loves' Cincinnati and Believes 'He Can Win a Super Bowl' With Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is in California recovering from reconstruction surgery on his left knee.

The 23-year-old tore the ACL, MCL and also suffered damage to his meniscus and PCL in Cincinnati's Week 11 loss to Washington.

His injury has completely taken the wind out of the Bengals' sails. They were hoping to make a second half push. Instead, they've lost four straight games and seven of their last eight.

Burrow's rookie season didn't go as planned, but he has high hopes for his future in the Queen City.

"He loves it there and thinks he can win a Super Bowl with them," a source close to Burrow told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

It's great that the rookie signal-caller likes Cincinnati and is confident in his abilities to turn the Bengals into a winner, but they have to make sure they're surrounding him with as much talent as possible.

The ESPN article uses Burrow's happiness as one of the reasons why Zac Taylor could return for a third season.

It's a fair point, but the rookie doesn't know what he doesn't know.

Taylor is the only head coach he's ever had in the NFL. He's an offensive coach and a former quarterback. Of course Burrow likes Taylor. That doesn't mean the Bengals organization should give him a third season.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield loved Freddie Kitchens after his rookie season. Hiring Kitchens a disaster.

Burrow is a young player that has the potential to be great, but that doesn't mean the Bengals' front office should feel obligated to keep Taylor.

They're going to have to make some tough decisions over the next few months.

From Taylor's future to free agency and the draft, this team needs to do whatever it can to give Burrow as much help as possible—both on the roster and on the coaching staff.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!