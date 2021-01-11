Watch: Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is back in Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old arrived at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday for the first time since having successful reconstruction surgery on his left knee.

Burrow had the surgery on Dec. 2 in Los Angeles. He stayed in California to do his initial rehab.

That process will continue on Monday with Bengals Director of Rehabilitation Nick Cosgray.

"Nick, he’s honestly great," C.J. Uzomah said earlier this month. "I feel like that’s the main reason why I’m as ahead of schedule as I am, the work that we put in, the time that he allocates. He’s like hey, look, you’re not allowed to be here during these times, but come here and here during this day and we’ll get it in, and things like that."

Uzomah is recovering from a torn Achilles. He'll see plenty of Burrow as the two rehab together at Paul Brown Stadium this offseason.

The Bengals posted a video of Burrow walking into Paul Brown Stadium for his first session on Monday morning.

Despite having his rookie year derailed after 10 games, Burrow remains optimistic he'll make a full recovery and be able to start in Week 1 next season.

"Things are on track to start the season the way I need to. Practice a little bit in fall camp and be ready to go," Burrow said last week on FS1. "I think I'll be ready [for the opener]. I think I'll be just fine."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!