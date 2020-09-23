Odds Update: Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year chances, plus the Bengals' outlook in the AFC North

CINCINNATI — Oddsmakers aren't surprised by the Bengals' 0-2 start, even though the team feels like they should've won their first two games of the 2020 season.

Cincinnati lost their first two contests by a total of eight points. Even though they were close losses, their odds to win the AFC North, the conference and even their Super Bowl chances took a hit according to the oddsmakers.

The Bengals' chances of winning the division dropped from 50/1 last week to 80/1 following their loss according to BetOnline.

The Ravens are still the AFC North favorites (5/13), followed by the Steelers (13/5) and Browns (10/1).

Cincinnati's odds of winning the AFC fell from 100/1 to 125/1. Their Super Bowl chances fell from 200/1 to 300/1, which is tied with the Jets and Panthers for the lowest in the NFL.

The good news is Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year chances are alive and well. The 23-year-old has fared well in his first two NFL games, which allowed him to remain the favorite for the award. That was no easy task, as running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jonathan Taylor are off to impressive starts for the Chiefs and Colts, respectively.

Burrow is the favorite for the award with 9/4 odds. Edwards-Helaire (5/2), Taylor (4/1) and Antonio Gibson (12/1) are just a few of the other first-year players still in the mix.

Check out complete Rookie of the Year odds below.

*Courtesy of BetOnline*

Joe Burrow 9/4

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 5/2

Jonathan Taylor 4/1

Antonio Gibson 12/1

CeeDee Lamb 12/1

J.K. Dobbins 12/1

Jerry Jeudy 12/1

D'Andre Swift 16/1

Justin Herbert 16/1

Joshua Kelly 22/1

Chase Claypool 25/1

Jalen Hurts 25/1

Tua Tagovailoa 25/1

Cam Akers 28/1

Jalen Reagor 28/1

Laviska Shenault Jr. 33/1

Henry Ruggs III 40/1

Zack Moss 40/1

Anthony McFarland Jr. 50/1

Bryan Edwards 50/1

Justin Jefferson 50/1

Michael Pittman Jr. 50/1

Tee Higgins 50/1

