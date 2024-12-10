Joe Burrow's House Was Broken Into While He Was Playing on Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — Police were called to Joe Burrow's house on Monday night while the star quarterback was playing in the Bengals' matchup vs the Cowboys according to Karin Johnson of WLWT.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the break in according to WLWT.
“Someone is trying to break into the house right now. My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house. She is staying there. He’s at the football game," the caller said according to Johnson. "She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding, or if she should go outside,” the caller said. “She said someone was in the house.”
That woman's daughter also called 911.
“Someone broke into my house,” she said. “It’s like completely messed up.”
Check out WLWT's entire story with all of the known details here. Check out Johnson's tweets below:
