Joe Burrow Shares HUGE Praise for Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Ahead of His First NFL Start
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered up huge praise for rookie Amarius Mims ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Mims, 21, saw his first NFL action in Week 3 after veteran Trent Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury. The rookie will start on Sunday in Carolina.
"I have a lot of confidence in him," Burrow said. "He had a good camp, he's a smart player, he's going to continue to get better and better. So I'm excited to play with him. Excited to watch him play. He's gonna be a good one, I think."
The Bengals picked Mims with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He got off to an impressive start in training camp and fared well in Cincinnati's preseason opener, but suffered a pectoral strain that sidelined him for over a month.
Mims took his first NFL snaps in Week 3 after practicing for a few weeks. He's healthy and ready to make an impact on Sunday.
The Bengals enter the matchup with an 0-3 record. They're hoping to avoid their first 0-4 start since 2019.
