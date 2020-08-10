AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Joe Burrow speaks out after Big Ten reportedly cancels 2020 season

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Big Ten is cancelling the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 concerns according to The Detroit Free Press.

That aligns with what SI's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde reported on Sunday. 

With the entire college football season in jeopardy, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow weighed in on the news. 

"I feel for all college athletes right now," Burrow tweeted. "I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers. If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now."

Burrow, 23, was projected to be a late round draft pick prior the 2019 season. He led LSU to a 15-0 record and won the Heisman Trophy in a magical season that ended with a victory over Clemson in the National Championship Game. 

Many college athletes have spoken out on social media with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay, including Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

"In the next 72 hours college football is going to come to a complete stop,” one person told Dellenger and Forde. 

If and when fall sports do get postponed by every Power 5 conference, it will force most players to make a decision about their future. Stars like Lawrence will likely declare for the draft. 

Even possible mid or late-round selections could end their college careers and start preparing for the NFL Draft. 

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement on Monday that confirms that he wants there to be a 2020 season. 

This is a unique time in the world and in sports, unfortunately, it doesn't look like college football will be played this fall. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Bengals plan to unleash Joe Mixon on the ground and in the air

Cincinnati Bengals hope to unleash Joe Mixon on the ground and through the air

James Rapien

Podcast: The latest on Joe Mixon, the offensive line and Joe Burrow

The latest on Joe Mixon, the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line and Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Dave Lapham breaks down the Bengals right tackle battle between Bobby Hart and Fred Johnson

Dave Lapham breaks down the Cincinnati Bengals right tackle battle between Bobby Hart and Fred Johnson

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Mike Daniels visiting Cincinnati, expected to sign with Bengals

Former Green Bay Packers DT Mike Daniels expected to sign with Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

D.J. Reader still has a chip on his shoulder, wants to prove he's the best nose tackle in the NFL

D.J. Reader still has a chip on his shoulder, wants to prove he's the best nose tackle in the NFL

James Rapien

LeBron James congratulates Leah Still on being cancer free for five years

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James congratulates Leah Still on being cancer free for five years

James Rapien

Jonah Williams 'well prepared' to step in at left tackle for the Bengals

Jonah Williams 'well prepared' to step in at left tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Details about the Catapult devices that Bengals players are wearing at training camp

Here's why the Cincinnati Bengals are wearing the Catapult devices over their shirts

James Rapien

by

Cinci 77

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo high on LeShaun Sims and Winston Rose

The Cincinnati Bengals coaches believe in LeShaun Sims and Winston Rose

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

Joe Burrow's 'intense' work ethic is rubbing off on his Bengals teammates

Joe Burrow's 'intense' work ethic is rubbing off on his Cincinnati Bengals teammates

James Rapien