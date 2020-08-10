Joe Burrow speaks out after Big Ten reportedly cancels 2020 season

CINCINNATI — The Big Ten is cancelling the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 concerns according to The Detroit Free Press.

That aligns with what SI's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde reported on Sunday.

With the entire college football season in jeopardy, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow weighed in on the news.

"I feel for all college athletes right now," Burrow tweeted. "I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers. If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now."

Burrow, 23, was projected to be a late round draft pick prior the 2019 season. He led LSU to a 15-0 record and won the Heisman Trophy in a magical season that ended with a victory over Clemson in the National Championship Game.

Many college athletes have spoken out on social media with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay, including Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"In the next 72 hours college football is going to come to a complete stop,” one person told Dellenger and Forde.

If and when fall sports do get postponed by every Power 5 conference, it will force most players to make a decision about their future. Stars like Lawrence will likely declare for the draft.

Even possible mid or late-round selections could end their college careers and start preparing for the NFL Draft.

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement on Monday that confirms that he wants there to be a 2020 season.

This is a unique time in the world and in sports, unfortunately, it doesn't look like college football will be played this fall.