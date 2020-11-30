NewsAll Bengals+
Joe Burrow to Undergo Surgery This Week in Los Angeles

Joe Burrow will have knee surgery this week in Los Angeles
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will undergo surgery this week to repair a left knee injury he sustained in Cincinnati's Week 11 loss to Washington. 

The surgery will take place "in the middle of the week" according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Burrow tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. He also suffered damage to his PCL and meniscus, a league source told AllBengals. 

Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles will perform the surgery according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 23-year-old is expected to make a full recovery. 

"Joe’s hanging in there," defensive end Sam Hubbard said on Monday. "He’s on his way out to the West Coast to get the surgery and start his path to recovery. Mentally, he’s staying up and my heart goes out to him as this surgery approaches and his recovery process begins. 

"He’s just ready to get this process going and get healthy for next year. He’s about as positive and upbeat as you could be with the circumstances and the injury. He’s being strong and like I said, I’m thinking about him."

The Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft. 

Burrow's rookie campaign lasted 10 games. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. 

The Bengals went 2-7-1 with Burrow under center. 

“He handled everything like a professional from day one.” Taylor said. “To be voted a captain just speaks to everything you need to know about the guy. The players have responded to him, the coaches have responded to him, the city has responded to him. He energizes this team.”

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after injuring his left knee against the Washington Football Team in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches a reply as Los Angeles Chargers takes over the ball in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is congratulated by Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) after a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The New York Giants won 19-17. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29
Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) runs back a fumbled ball in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) remains down after fumbling the ball to seal a win for the Giants in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. A late fumble sealed the Bengals 19-17 loss to the Giants. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals
Brandon Allen on Performance against Giants
Vonn Bell on Bengals' loss to Giants
