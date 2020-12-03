Joe Burrow Underwent Successful Surgery on Wednesday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced rookie quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful knee surgery on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old suffered a torn left ACL and MCL last month against Washington. He also suffered damage to his PCL and meniscus according to league sources.

"Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery yesterday," the team said in a statement. "The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will begin the recovery process and we look forward to his return.”

Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles performed the surgery.

"Joe’s hanging in there," defensive end Sam Hubbard said on Monday. "Mentally, he’s staying up and my heart goes out to him as this surgery approaches and his recovery process begins. He’s just ready to get this process going and get healthy for next year. He’s about as positive and upbeat as you could be with the circumstances and the injury. He’s being strong and like I said, I’m thinking about him."

Burrow's rookie campaign lasted 10 games. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Bengals went 2-7-1 with Burrow under center.

“He handled everything like a professional from day one.” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last month. “To be voted a captain just speaks to everything you need to know about the guy. The players have responded to him, the coaches have responded to him, the city has responded to him. He energizes this team.”

