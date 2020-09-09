Joe Burrow: 'I'm here to win games and win championships'

CINCINNATI — Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of the team captains on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has earned the respect of his teammates in a short time, which is quite an accomplishment.

"It was one of my goals coming in," Burrow said. "I really didn't expect to be a captain, but I couldn't be happier to represent our team and our offense. We have a lot of guys that could have been up there, but I'm really happy my team decided I should be the one to get that honor."

Every player on the roster voted for team captains. It's rare to see a rookie command the room and get veterans to follow him, but it's one of Burrow's best traits.

"It's certainly exciting when you see a guy whose approach is as good as you've ever been around," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "You want guys who love ball, love talking about ball, but also have that right balance to where they're fun to be around. Their teammates enjoy being around them, the coaches enjoy being around them, but they certainly have that edge to them in the right moments to kick everybody in the butt to get them going."

Burrow is as calm, cool and collected in the pocket as he is during interviews. He always seems to have the right thing to say, no matter what he's asked. It's not always a long answer, but an honest one.

The Bengals obviously believe Burrow can help them win a lot of games this season and in the future. He has the same expectations for himself.

“If you’re not striving for a championship, for perfection, what’re you doing it for?" Burrow asked. "I’m not out there to win, go .500 and squeak into the playoffs. I’m here to win games and win championships.”

Bengals fans would like nothing more than for the kid from Athens, Ohio to lead their team to multiple championships during his career.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!