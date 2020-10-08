SI.com
AllBengals
Joe Burrow: 'Wear a Mask So We Can Keep Playing Football'

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The NFL continues to navigate through the 2020 season, despite dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. They've done a good job of keeping players and coaches safe, but it hasn't been flawless

Multiple players from the Titans and Patriots have tested positive over the past two weeks. 

Pittsburgh and Tennessee were scheduled to play in Week 4, but their matchup was postponed until Oct. 25 due to an outbreak at the Titans' facilities. 

The recent issues have some questioning whether or not the NFL will be able to finish the 2020 season.  

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made a statement Wednesday by posting a simple message on Instagram.

"Wear a mask so we can keep playing football:)," Burrow wrote.  

The 23-year-old wore his mask during his entire news conference on Wednesday, even though he wasn't required to do so. The No. 1 pick was clearly trying to send a message to his fellow players and NFL fans about the importance of wearing a mask. 

NFL stars like Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore have tested positive in recent days. It's something that every NFL team will likely have to go through between now and the end of the season. 

The Bengals goal is to keep everyone as safe as possible. 

"It’s a great chance for us to take a step back and keep reinforcing to our guys," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about the positive tests across the NFL. "It can happen to anybody. We all know that. Just keep reinforcing with our guys we have to do a great job wearing our mask and these contact tracers. Guys have done a really nice job wearing those. They’ve helped us a lot. We look at that data every single day. We got to continue to be diligent. You see it happening around the league and it’s just one or two cases, but it’s a really good kind of warning shot to our guys and our staff that we have to remain focused and keep doing a great job so we can play these games and keep each other safe."

The Bengals are scheduled to play the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

