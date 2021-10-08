Joe Mixon Misses Practice Again, Bengals Hopeful About His Chances of Playing Sunday

Joe Mixon Misses Practice Again, Bengals Hopeful About His Chances of Playing Against Packers
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon hasn't practiced all week due to an ankle injury, but the team is hoping he's healthy enough to play on Sunday against the Packers.
"Joe will go tomorrow [Saturday]. We'll get a look at Joe tomorrow to see if he can go on Sunday," head coach Zac Taylor said after practice on Friday. "He's in good spirits and so we'll just give it an extra day here to see where he's at and see where he's at tomorrow and make a decision then."
Mixon ranks third in the NFL with 353 rushing yards. He's averaging 4.3 yards-per-carry and has two touchdowns this season.
If he can't play, look for Samaje Perine and Chris Evans to split time in the backfield against the Packers.
For more on the Bengals' injury issues, including the latest news, go here.
