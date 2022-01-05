Bengals' Star Tests Positive For COVID-19

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Bengals' Star Running Back Joe Mixon Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Cincinnati faces Cleveland in the regular season finale on Sunday.

    CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play against the Browns on Sunday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

    Mixon, 25, is the latest player to test positive for the virus. 

    The Bengals placed four starters on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, including defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins, guard Quinton Spain and safety Vonn Bell.

    Cincinnati already clinched the AFC North following their win over the Chiefs in Week 17. 

