Joe Mixon Added to Injury Report, Questionable for Sunday's Game Against Jaguars

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been decimated by injuries this week, specifically on defense. It turns out they could be missing one of their best offensive players as well on Sunday against the Jaguars. 

Joe Mixon suffered a chest injury this week and was a late addition to the injury report. The Bengals made the announcement on Saturday morning. He's officially questionable. 

The team is optimistic that the 24-year-old will be able to suit up against the Jaguars, but being added to the injury report this late in the week is never a good sign. 

The Bengals have struggled to get Mixon going so far this season. He's averaging just 3.2 yards-per-carry. He hasn't ran for more than 69 yards in a game and has yet to score a touchdown this season. 

If Mixon can't play, then veteran running back Giovani Bernard will see an increase in snaps. Bernard has been on the field for 35% of the Bengals offensive snaps this season. 

He's a quality pass blocker and has a good rapport with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Bernard has 12 receptions for 98 yards in three games. He also has the Bengals' longest play of 2020 — a 42-yard catch and run last week against the Eagles. 

Semaje Perine and Trayveon Williams would also be in line for snaps on offense if Mixon can't suit up. 

The Bengals will already be without Geno Atkins (shoulder), Mike Daniels (elbow), Logan Wilson (concussion) and Mackensie Alexander (ribs, hamstring) on Sunday against the Jaguars.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Comments

by

James Rapien