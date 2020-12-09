NewsAll Bengals+
Joe Mixon Won't Play Sunday, Could Return Before End of Season

Joe Mixon won't return this week
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is eligible to be activated this week, but the 24-year-old will remain on injured reserve. 

Mixon has been out since Week 6 due to a foot injury he suffered against the Colts. He'll miss his seventh consecutive game on Sunday. 

Even though he's missed nearly half the season, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stopped short of ruling him out for the year.

“That’s still a possibility," Taylor said when asked if Mixon could play again this season. "He won’t be back this week, but that’s still a possibility for this season.”

Mixon has 428 rushing yards and three touchdowns in six games this season. He also has 138 receiving yards and one touchdown reception. 

The Bengals signed him to a four-year, $48 million contract extension on Sept. 1. 

Cincinnati selected Mixon in the second-round (48th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He topped the 1,100-yard rushing mark in two-straight seasons prior to this year. 

The Bengals believe he's one of the premiere running backs in the NFL, but he struggled this season even before his injury. He averaged a career-low 3.6 yards-per-carry this season.

There's no reason for the Bengals to bring him back unless he's completely healthy. They've lost four straight games and six of their last seven. 

Cincinnati is 2-9-1 and going nowhere. Instead of rushing him back, they should do exactly what they're doing: let his foot heal so he can get a jump start on the 2021 season. 

