AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Podcast: John Ross lands on reserve/COVID-19 list, Mike Daniels' potential impact and optimism on offense

James Rapien

Jake Liscow and I discuss the unfortunate news involving John Ross, plus Mike Daniels was officially introduced and why the numbers should give Bengals fans hope — at least on offense this season. 

Listen to the latest episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Bengals WR John Ross leaves training camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Bengals WR John Ross leaves training camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Mike Daniels is refreshed and ready to make the most of his opportunity with the Bengals

Mike Daniels is refreshed and ready to make the most of his opportunity with the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

How Giovani Bernard fits in the Bengals' running back room and why his days in Cincinnati could be numbered

How Giovani Bernard fits in the Cincinnati Bengals' running back room

Russ Heltman

by

James Rapien

Adam 'Pacman' Jones burns Joe Haden jerseys that were sent to his house

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones burns Joe Haden jersey in bizarre video

James Rapien

Report: Bengals to sign Mike Daniels to one-year, $2.7 million deal

Cincinnati Bengals to sign Mike Daniels to one-year, $2.7 million deal

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Trae Waynes suffers pectoral injury, could be sidelined for two months

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes suffers pectoral injury, could be sidelined for up to two months

James Rapien

by

Blake Jewell

After learning from J.J. Watt, D.J. Reader ready for increased role with the Bengals

D.J. Reader learned from J.J. Watt, ready for increased role with Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Watch: D.J. Reader on teaming up with Geno Atkins, learning from J.J. Watt, the offseason and more

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader on teaming up with Geno Atkins, learning from J.J. Watt and the offseason

James Rapien

Bengals deal with Mike Daniels expected to be finalized in near future

Cincinnati Bengals deal with Mike Daniels expected to be finalized in near future

James Rapien

Big Ten postpones all fall sports, hopes to play college football this spring

Big Ten postpones all fall sports, hopes to play college football this spring

James Rapien