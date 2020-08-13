Podcast: John Ross lands on reserve/COVID-19 list, Mike Daniels' potential impact and optimism on offense
James Rapien
Jake Liscow and I discuss the unfortunate news involving John Ross, plus Mike Daniels was officially introduced and why the numbers should give Bengals fans hope — at least on offense this season.
Listen to the latest episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!