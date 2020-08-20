AllBengals
Josh Bynes praises Joe Burrow: 'He’s definitely got dog in him'

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Josh Bynes intercepted one of Joe Burrow's passes in the early stages of the Bengals first 11-on-11 drill on Thursday. 

The rookie signal-caller appeared to throw it right to the veteran linebacker, who happily snatched the ball out of the air. 

"As I was going vertical, [I] saw the receiver come in underneath," Bynes said. "Once I saw him come under, just turning around and being in this spot and knew the ball had to come right now. So I was in the right position at the right time to make the play."

Burrow found Bynes after practice and asked him about his read. He wanted to make sure he didn't make the same mistake next time. It's a veteran move from the first-year quarterback.

“Not a rookie quarterback. I don’t think I’ve had a rookie quarterback come up to me," Bynes said. "Maybe I had a few vets here and there. Definitely not a rookie quarterback. But you can tell he’s hungry and wants to get better. That’s what I like about him. I think everybody is knowing that, especially on offense. They’re gravitating towards him because right now he has to lead the way for this offense and we’re looking forward to it.” 

Burrow had six-straight completions following the interception. First, he hit Tyler Boyd on a go-route up the far sideline. Then he found Mike Thomas, who ran the same pattern on the near side. 

C.J. Uzomah also got in the mix a few plays, as Burrow found him open downfield. This was the first time the Bengals offense pushed the ball down the field during a practice open to the media. Burrow's arm didn't disappoint. 

"He probably was pissed because he threw that interception," Bynes said. "I’m sure if he was that mad, he was like ‘I got to rebound from that.’ That’s the part about this league, you’re learning from those mistakes like I said before. 

"You can tell he’s definitely getting more comfortable. He’s definitely got dog in him. He has that want to win — I want to be a champion, I want to prove each and every day why he’s the No. 1 pick."

