NFL News: 49ers Sign Josh Rosen off of Buccaneers' Practice Squad

Rosen signed with Tampa Bay after he was released by the Dolphins in September
CINCINNATI — The San Francisco 49ers are signing Josh Rosen to their active roster according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Rosen has spent the season on the Bucs' practice squad after being released by the Miami Dolphins in September. 

The 49ers are his fourth NFL team in two seasons. 

The Cardinals selected Rosen with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent one season in Arizona. The Cardinals changed course and picked Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in 2019. They shipped Rosen to Miami for a second and fifth-round pick the following day. 

The UCLA product only started three games for the Dolphins. Miami opted to go with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who made 13 starts last season. 

"He's a hard-working kid. He competed," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said after the team released him. "I don't have any bad things to say about him. This just didn't work out and we decided to move on."

Rosen gets a chance to learn and develop under offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan. He might've been happy in Tampa Bay, but an opportunity was probably too attractive to pass up.

This also gives the 49ers another option at quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo is currently on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain. He might not play again this season. He's also dealt with knee and shoulder injuries over the years. 

Taking a flier on the 23-year-old Rosen is a no-brainer for the 49ers.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Oct 13, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws a pass against the Washington Redskins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
