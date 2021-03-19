NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Kenny Golladay Leaves Giants Facilities Without Deal, Door Cracked for Bengals and Other Teams

New York appears to be the favorite for the star wide receiver
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Kenny Golladay spent nearly 24 hours is East Rutherford visiting the New York Giants and getting to know coaches and front office staff. 

He left the facility, but remains in the area. 

"It [the visit] went very well," Ian Rapoport tweeted. "The team remains interested and the two sides will stay in contact."

If the Giants can make the money work, then Golladay will likely be headed to New York. It may be a long shot, but the time is now for the Bengals or another other team hoping to swoop in and sign the Pro Bowler. 

Cincinnati made Golladay a one-year offer earlier this week. Joe Burrow recruited him and the team was hoping to land the 27-year-old. 

If they want to turn the tide back in their favor, then they're going to have to work quickly. 

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!

Bengals fans have been dreaming of Golladay coming to Cincinnati for the past few days. They pushed hard on social media and even got "GollaDEY" to trend on Twitter. 

Cincinnati legend Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson also gave his best recruiting effort. 

If the Bengals are going to pull a rabbit out of a hat and sign Golladay, then the time is now to push for a deal. 

For a breakdown of the different contracts Cincinnati could offer him, go here.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans

Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend

Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals

Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay

The Bengals Should Give Kenny Golladay Options

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Kenny golladay, Joe Burrow
News

Kenny Golladay Leaves Giants Facilities Without Deal, Door Cracked for Bengals

Riley Reiff
News

Details of Riley Reiff's Contract With the Bengals Revealed

Oct 27, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) smiles on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Giants Talks With Kenny Golladay 'Heating Up,' New York Favorite to Sign Pro Bowler

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals OC Praises Kenny Golladay, Pro Bowler Hoping for Big Money in Free Agency

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) talks with wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The Bengals led 17-6 at halftime. New York Jets At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals Trade QB Ryan Finley To Texans

Sep 22, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Releasing Eight-Time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins on Friday

Nov 19, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Riley Reiff (71) carries the US flag before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Riley Reiff on Signing With the Bengals, Joe Burrow, What Position He'll Play and More

Mike Hilton
News

Watch: Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Burrow, Recruiting Kenny Golladay and so Much More