Kenny Golladay Leaves Giants Facilities Without Deal, Door Cracked for Bengals

New York appears to be the favorite for the star wide receiver

CINCINNATI — Kenny Golladay spent nearly 24 hours is East Rutherford visiting the New York Giants and getting to know coaches and front office staff.

He left the facility, but remains in the area.

"It [the visit] went very well," Ian Rapoport tweeted. "The team remains interested and the two sides will stay in contact."

If the Giants can make the money work, then Golladay will likely be headed to New York. It may be a long shot, but the time is now for the Bengals or another other team hoping to swoop in and sign the Pro Bowler.

Cincinnati made Golladay a one-year offer earlier this week. Joe Burrow recruited him and the team was hoping to land the 27-year-old.

If they want to turn the tide back in their favor, then they're going to have to work quickly.

Bengals fans have been dreaming of Golladay coming to Cincinnati for the past few days. They pushed hard on social media and even got "GollaDEY" to trend on Twitter.

Cincinnati legend Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson also gave his best recruiting effort.

If the Bengals are going to pull a rabbit out of a hat and sign Golladay, then the time is now to push for a deal.

For a breakdown of the different contracts Cincinnati could offer him, go here.

