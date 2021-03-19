Kenny Golladay Leaves Giants Facilities Without Deal, Door Cracked for Bengals and Other Teams
CINCINNATI — Kenny Golladay spent nearly 24 hours is East Rutherford visiting the New York Giants and getting to know coaches and front office staff.
He left the facility, but remains in the area.
"It [the visit] went very well," Ian Rapoport tweeted. "The team remains interested and the two sides will stay in contact."
If the Giants can make the money work, then Golladay will likely be headed to New York. It may be a long shot, but the time is now for the Bengals or another other team hoping to swoop in and sign the Pro Bowler.
Cincinnati made Golladay a one-year offer earlier this week. Joe Burrow recruited him and the team was hoping to land the 27-year-old.
If they want to turn the tide back in their favor, then they're going to have to work quickly.
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
Bengals fans have been dreaming of Golladay coming to Cincinnati for the past few days. They pushed hard on social media and even got "GollaDEY" to trend on Twitter.
Cincinnati legend Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson also gave his best recruiting effort.
If the Bengals are going to pull a rabbit out of a hat and sign Golladay, then the time is now to push for a deal.
For a breakdown of the different contracts Cincinnati could offer him, go here.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans
Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend
Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals
Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay
The Bengals Should Give Kenny Golladay Options
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues
Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals