Kevin Stefanski Sticking With Deshaun Watson for Browns' Week 7 Matchup With Bengals

The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 7.

James Rapien

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Browns lost to the Eagles 20-16 on Sunday to fall to 1-5 on the season. Could a quarterback change be coming after another loss?

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will stick with Deshaun Watson for Cleveland's Week 7 matchup against the Bengals.

Both Cleveland and Cincinnati entered Week 6 with a 1-4 record. The Bengals could move ahead of the Browns with a win over the Giants on Sunday night.

Next week's matchup is a huge game between two teams that will be looking to keep their season alive after slow starts.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

