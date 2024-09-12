All Bengals

Key Bengals Starter Returns to Practice Ahead of Showdown With Chiefs

A good sign for the Bengals veteran.

James Rapien

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) and linebacker Logan Wilson (55) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson returned to practice on Thursday.

The veteran missed Wednesday's session with a knee injury, but was dressed and participating during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

It's a good sign for Wilson, who led the Bengals with 12 tackles in their season opening loss to the Patriots.

Cincinnati is hoping to avoid an 0-2 start for a third-straight season.

