La'el Collins Practices For First Time in Weeks Ahead of Sunday Night Showdown With Ravens

CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins practiced on Thursday for the first time since Sept. 16.

The 29-year-old was in full pads and went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Collins hasn't practiced in weeks. The didn't suit up at all ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Jets. He participated in walkthroughs last week on a short week ahead of their game against the Dolphins.

"The short-term decision we're going to make is Wednesdays with the vet days," head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "I like where he's at right now. I think that Thursday night's game came out well for a lot of guys. Those veterans are people we have to make some decisions on in the early part of the week."

Collins is expected to practice on Thursday's going forward, but will rest on Wednesday's, as the team hopes to get him as close to 100% as possible before each game.

