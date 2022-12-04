Lamar Jackson Expected to Miss Time After Suffering Knee Injury in Ravens' Win Over Broncos

CINCINNATI — Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to miss time after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Broncos.

The former NFL MVP exited in the first half and didn't return.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh described the injury as a "days-to-weeks" issue. It's a knee injury, but not season-ending according to Harbaugh.

The Bengals (7-4) are hoping to keep pace with the Ravens (8-4) in the AFC North.

