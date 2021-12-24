The Latest on Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley Ahead of Sunday's Game Against the Bengals

Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Again, Not Expected to Play Against Bengals

    The Ravens will be without their best player on Sunday.
    CINCINNATI — Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his third-straight practice of the week and isn't expected to play on Sunday against the Bengals. 

    The former MVP missed Baltimore's Week 15 matchup against Green Bay. The organization was optimistic about Jackson's status coming into the week, but Tyler Huntley is scheduled to get the start. 

    Huntley was out on Friday due to an illness, but he's "fully expected" to start for the Ravens on Sunday according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network. 

    Both the Bengals and the Ravens are 8-6. The winner of Sunday's game will put itself in position to win the AFC North. Cincinnati hasn't won the division since 2015. 

