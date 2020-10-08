Lamar Jackson Misses Second-Straight Practice Ahead of Matchup With Bengals

CINCINNATI — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second-straight practice on Thursday with a knee injury according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. This is the first time the reigning MVP has ever missed back-to-back regular season practices in his pro career.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that his absence was for "precautionary reasons."

Jackson missing a second-straight day should raise some eye brows.

That doesn't mean the 23-year-old won't suit up on Sunday against the Bengals, but it does mean that Jackson could be dealing with a real issue ahead of the matchup.

"I enjoy being around Lamar every single day," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday. "He's a hard worker, he loves the game and he's got a great personality. You know, just a real likable guy and he's very, very determined to be the best that he can be. So, it's great."

Jackson is the Ravens' offense. His ability to make plays with his feet is second to none. He's one of the best quarterbacks and athletes in the NFL.

“I’m excited to compete against him. He’s obviously one of the best players in the league right now, going back two or three years," Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said."He’s unbelievable. He’s fun to watch. Teams that play him, I catch myself watching Lamar (on film) instead of watching the defense that I’m studying and I have to go back and rewatch the game because shoot, I just watched Lamar the whole time and I didn’t get anything from that one hour of tape. He’s an unbelievable player and I’m excited to compete against him.”

