Join Us For a Special Edition of the Roundtable Show on 700 WLW

CINCINNATI — I'll be joining Lance McAlister on 700 WLW tonight from 7-9 p.m. to talk all things Bengals. 

It's a special Wednesday edition of The Roundtable Show, which airs every week on The Big One. 

We're going to discuss Zac Taylor's future following the Bengals' primetime win over the Steelers and Ryan Finley's performance, plus we'll look ahead to the offseason and talk about the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Tune is starting at 7 p.m. on 700 WLW or listen here.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

