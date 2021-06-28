Sports Illustrated home
Podcast: Lance McAlister on Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor and Expectations for the Bengals

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I talk all things Bengals with Lance McAlister. We discuss Joe Burrow's potential, Zac Taylor's future, their roster moves this offseason, expectations for the team and so much more.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with center Trey Hopkins (66) during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) reacts after a Bengals drive is ended short by a fumble, sealing the win for the Giants, in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. A late fumble sealed the Bengals 19-17 loss to the Giants. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 9, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Washington Redskins offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76 reacts alongside quarterback Alex Smith (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro (66) stretches before playing the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
