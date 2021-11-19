Podcast: Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Preview
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the key matchups in Sunday's game between the Bengals and the Raiders.
Both teams have lost two-straight and are hoping to keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Topics include Joe Burrow, Darren Waller, the Bengals' defense and so much more!
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
