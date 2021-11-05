Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Chris Evans, Cam Sample, Trae Waynes and Auden Tate

    Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are relatively healthy going into Sunday's game against the Browns.

    Defensive end Cam Sample missed Friday's practice because of an illness, but his knee feels good and there's a good chance he can suit up on Sunday. He's officially questionable for the game. 

    Fellow rookie Chris Evans (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity all week and is also questionable. 

    Jackson Carman (back) was a full participant all week and should be active on Sunday. Hakeem Adeniji (pec) was activated on Thursday and is set to make his season debut

    Auden Tate (thigh) was also limited this week, but he's expected to play against the Browns. 

    Trae Waynes (hamstring) and Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee) are both on injured reserve, but they were able to get in some light recovery work on the rehab field Friday. 

    Waynes was jogging and Su'a-Filo got some work in with the battle ropes at practice. Neither guy is expected to be available when the Bengals play the Raiders in Week 11. 

    Check out the Bengals' official game status report for Sunday's matchup against the Browns below.

    image003 (41)

    Auden tate
    Oct 1, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) sign and trade jerseys after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    It Doesn't Sound Like the Bengals Plan to Add Another Wide Receiver

    Joe Burrow, Drew Sample, tee Higgins
    Bengals to Wear New Uniform Combination Against Browns

    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Odell Beckham Jr. Expected to Reduce Base Salary, Which Increases His Chances of Being Claimed

    Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Report: Browns Plan to Release Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday

    Screen Shot 2021-11-04 at 10.54.06 PM
    Steve Smith Rips Baker Mayfield: 'You're Not Very Good and Odell is Moving on Because of You'

    Hakeem Adeniji
    Bengals Activate Hakeem Adeniji, Waive Darius Hodge and Nick McCloud

    Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) celebrates a broken up play during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    Bengals Acquire Veteran Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III

