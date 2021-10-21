Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson, Chris Evans and Josh Tupou

CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant in practice on Thursday and is on track to play on Sunday against the Ravens, despite dealing with a throat contusion. Outside of not talking to the media, Burrow has been able to go through his normal routine this week as he prepares to go up against a Ravens defense on Sunday.

Running back Chris Evans was in pads working with the team on Thursday. He was limited with a hamstring issue on Wednesday, but appears to be on track to play against the Lions. He was limited again on Thursday.

Trey Hendrickson (shoulder) was limited again, but he says it's just "routine maintenance."

Ricardo Allen (ankle), Josh Tupou (knee) and Trey Hopkins (knee) also practiced.

Jackson Carman is back after resting on Wednesday. The rookie couldn't finish last Sunday's game against the Lions due to an illness.

Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

