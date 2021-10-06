    • October 6, 2021
    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins and Other Bengals' Injuries

    Here's the latest information on key injuries for Cincinnati.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals played shorthanded in their Week 4 win over the Jaguars, but reinforcements could be on the way. 

    Safety Jessie Bates (neck), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and Tee Higgins (shoulder) all returned to practice on Wednesday. 

    Bates was a full participant. Higgins and Awuzie were both limited.

    All three guys were participating in individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Watch video from the session here.

    The same can't be said for running back Joe Mixon, who was on the practice field, but didn't participate on Wednesday. Instead, he was dressed in sweats and rode the stationary bike. 

    "You'd like to see some full speed work later in the week," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked what Mixon needs to do to play against the Packers. "We'll back Joe down earlier in the week, just to make sure we allow him to rest that ankle."

    Larry Ogunjobi (knee), Mike Thomas (ankle) and Stanley Morgan (ribs) were also limited. 

    Trey Hopkins was given a rest day, but was listed on the injury report with a knee issue, as he continues to recovery from a torn ACL. He's started the Bengals' first four games and is expected to suit up on Sunday against the Packers. 

    Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee) was out again. He's slowly, but surely making his way back after getting hurt in Week 2 against the Bears. 

    Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

    image003 (28)

    Joe Mixon Training Camp
