Here's the Latest on Kenny Golladay's Visit With the Giants

Golladay's in East Rutherford visiting the Giants
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Kenny Golladay is visiting the New York Giants on Thursday night. The two sides had dinner and the meeting will continue on Friday morning according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson

Golladay will take a physical and will meet with Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman. 

The Pro Bowler played just five games last season due to hip and hamstring injuries. New York wants to make sure he's 100% healthy. 

The Bengals reportedly made the Pro Bowl wide receiver a generous one-year offer earlier this week. That contract is still on the table. Golladay visited the Bears on Wednesday night. 

If Cincinnati is going to land the 27-year-old, then a one-year deal might be the way to go. It doesn't sound like the Bengals have reservations about signing him, but the Giants clearly have their concerns. 

"The interesting part about this Kenny Golladay visit is that the player needs to sell himself just as much as the team," ESPN's Jordan Ranaan tweeted on Thursday night. "It's kind of unique in that regard with Golladay having other options but also needing to answer questions about some of the things that went down in Detroit."

If the Giants want Golladay, then they'll likely offer him a multi-year contract. It's up to him to decide if he wants to take it or bet on himself and accept the Bengals' offer for one-year. The Bears could also offer Golladay a multi-year deal.

For more on Golladay, including a breakdown explaining why the Bengals' offer may make the most sense, go here.

Sep 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) celebrates making a deep return after a punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. A late fumble sealed the Bengals 19-17 loss to the Giants. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) smile down toward Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during Cincinnati Bengals minicamp practice, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp June 13
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) watches the ball fly as he misses the game-tying field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The Bengals lost the season opener, 16-13, as the game-tying field goal went wide-right in the final seconds of the game. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals
Oct 20, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2019; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) carries the ball as as Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) defends during the first quarter a at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Riley Reiff
