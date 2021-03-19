Here's the Latest on Kenny Golladay's Visit With the Giants
CINCINNATI — Kenny Golladay is visiting the New York Giants on Thursday night. The two sides had dinner and the meeting will continue on Friday morning according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.
Golladay will take a physical and will meet with Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman.
The Pro Bowler played just five games last season due to hip and hamstring injuries. New York wants to make sure he's 100% healthy.
The Bengals reportedly made the Pro Bowl wide receiver a generous one-year offer earlier this week. That contract is still on the table. Golladay visited the Bears on Wednesday night.
If Cincinnati is going to land the 27-year-old, then a one-year deal might be the way to go. It doesn't sound like the Bengals have reservations about signing him, but the Giants clearly have their concerns.
"The interesting part about this Kenny Golladay visit is that the player needs to sell himself just as much as the team," ESPN's Jordan Ranaan tweeted on Thursday night. "It's kind of unique in that regard with Golladay having other options but also needing to answer questions about some of the things that went down in Detroit."
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
If the Giants want Golladay, then they'll likely offer him a multi-year contract. It's up to him to decide if he wants to take it or bet on himself and accept the Bengals' offer for one-year. The Bears could also offer Golladay a multi-year deal.
For more on Golladay, including a breakdown explaining why the Bengals' offer may make the most sense, go here.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Might Be Best Fit for Kenny Golladay
Bengals Bringing in Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit
Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues
Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco
Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows
Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency
Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie
Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market
Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team
Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson
Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals