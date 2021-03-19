Here's the Latest on Kenny Golladay's Visit With the Giants

CINCINNATI — Kenny Golladay is visiting the New York Giants on Thursday night. The two sides had dinner and the meeting will continue on Friday morning according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Golladay will take a physical and will meet with Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman.

The Pro Bowler played just five games last season due to hip and hamstring injuries. New York wants to make sure he's 100% healthy.

The Bengals reportedly made the Pro Bowl wide receiver a generous one-year offer earlier this week. That contract is still on the table. Golladay visited the Bears on Wednesday night.

If Cincinnati is going to land the 27-year-old, then a one-year deal might be the way to go. It doesn't sound like the Bengals have reservations about signing him, but the Giants clearly have their concerns.

"The interesting part about this Kenny Golladay visit is that the player needs to sell himself just as much as the team," ESPN's Jordan Ranaan tweeted on Thursday night. "It's kind of unique in that regard with Golladay having other options but also needing to answer questions about some of the things that went down in Detroit."

If the Giants want Golladay, then they'll likely offer him a multi-year contract. It's up to him to decide if he wants to take it or bet on himself and accept the Bengals' offer for one-year. The Bears could also offer Golladay a multi-year deal.

For more on Golladay, including a breakdown explaining why the Bengals' offer may make the most sense, go here.

