    December 22, 2021
    Ravens Star Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Bengals

    Baltimore could be without their best player on Sunday.
    CINCINNATI — Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't practice on Wednesday. 

    The former NFL MVP is dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss Week 15. 

    Tyler Huntley played well with Jackson out on Sunday against the Packers, completing 28-of-40 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 73 yards and two scores. 

    Huntley is dynamic like Jackson, so the Bengals' defense will have their hands full regardless of who's under center for the Ravens on Sunday.

    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
