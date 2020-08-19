Injury Roundup: Shawn Williams could return before opener, Renell Wren getting second opinion

CINCINNATI — The Bengals completely remade their defense this offseason in hopes of being a much better unit in 2020.

Unfortunately, two important role players were carted off the field during practice this week.

Safety Shawn Williams injured his calf on Tuesday. The initial diagnosis is positive according to Bengals.com. Geoff Hobson notes that Williams' injury isn't serious and the veteran could be back in action for the Bengals Week 1 matchup against the Chargers on Sept. 13.

Wren's injury appears to be more serious. He went down during Monday's practice during 11-on-11. Everyone stopped and most of the Bengals' 80-man roster took a knee while Wren was down on the field.

He made it to the cart and underwent an MRI on his leg. He has a "significant" quadriceps injury and is seeking a second opinion according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The injury could require surgery, which would effectively end Wren's chances of playing in 2020.

The Bengals dipped their toe in free agency last week when they signed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels. They may need to go that route again after Wren's injury.

D.J. Reader, Geno Atkins, undrafted free agent Trey Dishon and Daniels are the only four guys on the 80-man roster that can consistently play on the interior of the defensive line.

Domata Peko will continue to get brought up, as long as the Bengals have a need at defensive tackle. The 35-year-old has reportedly turned down multiple offers in free agency in hopes of finding the right fit.

The Bengals discussed the possibility of signing Peko before they added Daniels, so one would think they would have another conversation about him.

