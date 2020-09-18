SI.com
LeBron James praises Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

CLEVELAND, OH — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a big football fan. It's no secret that he cheers for Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns. 

He happens to be watching Thursday Night Football and praised for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. 

"Burrow is SPECIAL!" James tweeted. "He has the 'IT' for sure."

James sent the tweet after Burrow found C.J. Uzomah for a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Thursday night's matchup against the Browns.

Burrow spent the first three years of his college football career at Ohio State, before transferring to LSU prior to the 2018 season. He led the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 record and a national championship in 2019. 

The Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.  

