CINCINNATI — Eric Bieniemy was one of the many candidates the Bengals interviewed to in 2019 before eventually hiring Zac Taylor to be their next head coach.

Bieniemy has had success in Kansas City, serving as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for the past four seasons. There have been plenty of people around the NFL that have wondered why Bieniemy hasn't gotten a head coaching job.

Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy shared his thoughts on the I Am Athlete podcast.

"There's a reason why every year they hype him up to get a job and then when the time comes, nobody hires him because they know the type of coach he really is," McCoy said.

The former star running back said Bieniemy is why he left Kansas City after the 2019 season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid defended his offensive coordinator and shot back at McCoy.

"I'm a big LeSean fan. In my eyes, he's a future Hall of Fame running back. If you look at it statistically, he's tremendous. But he wasn't the youngest pup in the kennel here. He was on the back side and sometimes that's hard to take," Reid told Pro Football Talk. "Sometimes it's hard on a veteran player. Maybe their performance level isn't what it used to be, and it's hard to take sometimes. But [Bieniemy is] going to push you to try to maximize what you've got. That's one of his strengths. He'll come in and shoot you straight. Sometimes you want to hear it. Sometimes you don't."

It's no secret that McCoy was near the end of his career. He played one more season in the NFL before retiring. That doesn't mean his gripe about Bieniemy is false.

Both things can be true.

Bieniemy signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason, which means he's going to be eyeing a head coaching role elsewhere this winter.

