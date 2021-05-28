Let's Talk Bengals and More on ESPN 1530
CINCINNATI — I'm hosting Cincy 3:60 on Friday from Noon-2pm on Cincinnati's ESPN 1530.
We're going to talk Bengals, including Joe Burrow and OTA's. Plus, Chad Dotson of Cincinnati Magazine is going to join us to discuss the Reds and so much more.
Chime in on Twitter or call in at 513-749-1530 or toll free at 1-866-702-3776.
Listen on ESPN 1530 or on the iHeartRadio app.
-----
You May Also Like:
Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances
Bengals' Belief in Joe Burrow Continues to Grow
Dan Hoard Shares Awesome Story About Bengals Owner Mike Brown
Jessie Bates Embracing Leadership Role For Young Bengals
Three Takeaways from Day One of Bengals OTAs
Slideshow: The Best Photos From Day One of OTAs
Joe Burrow Vouches for Bengals' Offensive Line
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws, Runs and More at OTAs
Legendary Sportswriter Compares Joe Burrow to Hall of Famer
Julio Jones Could Land in the AFC North
Carson Palmer: 'Everybody' Believed He Should Avoid the Bengals Before NFL Draft
Watch: Joe Burrow Working Out, Preparing for 2021 Season
Details About Voting For Bengals Ring of Honor Inaugural Class
Burrow Hoping to Get Plenty of Work in With Bengals Wide Receivers Before Camp
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Comments on Ring of Honor
Three Bengals Players That Could Breakout in 2021
The Bengals Should Pursue Free Agent Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses
Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2021
Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, C.J. Uzomah at Paul Brown Stadium
QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?
Joe Burrow is "All Systems Go" For 2021 Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals