Matthew Stafford Could be Traded 'Before the Super Bowl'

The Rams are one of many teams that are interested in Stafford

The Lions have received plenty of trade interest in Matthew Stafford over the past few weeks.

The former No. 1 overall pick and the organization both agreed that it would be best if they parted ways this offseason.

The Rams are one of many teams that have shown interest in Stafford. One NFL insider expects a trade to happen in the coming days.

"The interest is significant. Expect a trade before the Super Bowl," Ian Rapoport tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams, 49ers, Colts, Broncos and Patriots are all expected to have interest in Stafford.

A trade can't become official until the new league year begins in March, but teams can agree to a deal.

Stafford, who will be 33 next month, has spent all 12 of his NFL seasons in Detroit.

He's 74-90-1 as a starter and has only made the playoffs three times, but has never won a postseason game.

Stafford completed 339-of-528 passes (64.2%) for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He posted those numbers despite No. 1 wide receiver Kenny Golladay missing most of the season with multiple injuries.

-----

You May Also Like:

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Joe Burrow Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Jessie Bates Has High Praise For Joe Burrow

Latest Odds on Deshaun Watson's Next Destination

Bengals Land Top Playmaker in Mock Draft 1.0

Ja'Marr Chase Ranked Much Higher Than Penei Sewell

The Bengals Were BIG Winners on Wednesday Night

Bengals Address Biggest Needs in Mock Draft

Three Things the Bengals Need to do this Offseason

Could Press Taylor Join Zac Taylor in Cincinnati?

Brett Favre Praises DeVonta Smith Ahead of NFL Draft

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals



Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook