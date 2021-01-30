NewsAll Bengals+
Matthew Stafford Could be Traded 'Before the Super Bowl'

The Rams are one of many teams that are interested in Stafford
The Lions have received plenty of trade interest in Matthew Stafford over the past few weeks. 

The former No. 1 overall pick and the organization both agreed that it would be best if they parted ways this offseason. 

The Rams are one of many teams that have shown interest in Stafford. One NFL insider expects a trade to happen in the coming days. 

"The interest is significant. Expect a trade before the Super Bowl," Ian Rapoport tweeted on Saturday afternoon. 

The Rams, 49ers, Colts, Broncos and Patriots are all expected to have interest in Stafford. 

A trade can't become official until the new league year begins in March, but teams can agree to a deal. 

Stafford, who will be 33 next month, has spent all 12 of his NFL seasons in Detroit. 

He's 74-90-1 as a starter and has only made the playoffs three times, but has never won a postseason game.

Stafford completed 339-of-528 passes (64.2%) for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He posted those numbers despite No. 1 wide receiver Kenny Golladay missing most of the season with multiple injuries. 

