NFL News: Lions Fire Head Coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn

CINCINNATI — The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday afternoon.

Detroit is 4-7 on the season. They've lost back-to-back games, which includes a 41-25 blowout loss to the Texans on Thanksgiving Day.

Patricia is 13-29-1 as head coach of the Lions since taking over for Jim Caldwell in 2018. He's finished last in the NFC North in each of the past two seasons.

Detroit is in last place again after Thursday's loss to Houston.

Both Patricia and Quinn were under contract through the 2022 season.

Patricia won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before the Lions hired him to be their head coach.

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will be named interim head coach according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Detroit becomes the third team to fire their head coach and general manager. Atlanta fired Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff on Oct. 12.

The Texans parted ways with Bill O'Brien, who was both their head coach and general manager on Oct. 5.

There are plenty of familiar faces in Detroit. Former Bengals wide receivers Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu are both on the Lions' active roster.

Jones has 43 receptions for 503 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Sanu signed with the Lions practice squad on Nov. 6. He was promoted to the active roster prior to Thursday's game against Houston. He finished with four receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown.

Former Bengals running backs coach Kyle Caskey is also in Detroit. He holds the same title with the Lions.

