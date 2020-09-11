A complete list of Bengals odds, including AFC North chances and prop bets

CINCINNATI — The Bengals begin the 2020 season on Sunday against the Chargers. There's plenty of excitement surrounding the team due to the addition of rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and a completely revamped roster.

Despite an offseason full of changes, oddsmakers remain lukewarm on the Bengals. Check out their odds to win the Super Bowl, the AFC North, plus various prop bets about top players including Burrow and A.J. Green.

Odds courtesy of BetOnline.ag

Super Bowl Winner

150/1

Conference Champion

75/1

AFC North Winner

18/1

Most Overall Wins

100/1

AFC North Final Standings

First: 15/1

Second: 9/1

Third: 7/2

Fourth: 5/13

Regular Season Wins

Over/Under 5.5

Odds to Make Playoffs

Yes +525 (21/4)

No -700 (1/7)

MVP Odds

Joe Burrow 66/1

Most Passing Yards

Joe Burrow 50/1

Rushing Leader

Joe Mixon 16/1

Receiving Leader

A.J. Green 33/1

Tyler Boyd 50/1

John Ross 75/1

Defensive Player of the Year

Geno Atkins 150/1

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Joe Burrow 3/1

Tee Higgins 40/1

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Akeem Davis-Gaither 25/1

Logan Wilson 40/1

Markus Bailey 100/1

Coach of the Year

Zac Taylor 40/1

Joe Burrow - Total Passing Yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 3849.5

Joe Burrow - Total TD Passes in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 23.5

Joe Burrow - Total Interceptions in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 13.5

Joe Burrow - Completion % in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 62%

Joe Mixon - Total Rushing Yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 1159.5

Joe Mixon - Total Rushing & Receiving TD's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 9

Tyler Boyd - Total Receiving Yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 929.5

Tyler Boyd - Total Receiving TD's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 5

A.J. Green - Total Receiving Yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 974.5

A.J. Green - Total Receiving TD’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 5.5

Carlos Dunlap - Total Sacks in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 8.5

Sam Hubbard - Total Sacks in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 8.5

Odds to Win AFC North

Baltimore Ravens 5/9

Pittsburgh Steelers 3/1

Cleveland Browns 21/4

Cincinnati Bengals 18/1

