Locked on Bengals Podcast: No Moves At Trade Deadline and Chidobe Awuzie Tears ACL

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals didn't make a move at the trade deadline and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is out for the season. 

Jake Liscow and I discuss both of those topics, plus we talk about reasonable expectations moving forward, Kevin Huber, Evan McPherson and more.

Watch the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue



