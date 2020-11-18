Podcast: The Raiders' Push, Winston's Chance, and the Playoff-Contending Dolphins

CINCINNATI — Tony Wiggins and I discuss the Raiders' recent success and look at their chances on Sunday against the Chiefs. We also examine Jameis Winston's opportunity in New Orleans, the potentially playoff-bound Miami Dolphins' and so much more.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on NFL podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!