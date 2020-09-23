Podcast: Is Russell Wilson the NFL's best quarterback, plus the latest from around the league
James Rapien
CINCINNATI — Tony Wiggins and I discuss the latest news from around the league and I officially placed the crown on Russell Wilson's head. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is the best in the game. Find out why, plus thoughts on Devonta Freeman, Joe Burrow and so much more on the latest Locked on NFL podcast. Listen to the episode below.
