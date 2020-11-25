NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: The Rams' Big Win, Burrow's Injury and Why Dalton and the Cowboys Could Make Playoff Push

Thoughts on the Rams, Cowboys, Joe Burrow and more
CINCINNATI — Tony Wiggins and I discuss the Rams' big win over the Buccaneers, Carson Wentz's struggles, Joe Burrow's injury, why the Cowboys could make a playoff push and so much more.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on NFL podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Podcast: The Rams' Big Win, Burrow's Injury and Why Dalton and the Cowboys Could Make Playoff Push

