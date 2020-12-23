Podcast: Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars? Plus Tony's Jinx, Carson Wentz and Derrick Henry

CINCINNATI — Tony Wiggins and I discuss the Jets' win, which was really a loss, Trevor Lawrence and the 2021 NFL Draft, plus Tony's jinx and thoughts on Carson Wentz, Derrick Henry and more.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on NFL podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!