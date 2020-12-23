NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars? Plus Tony's Jinx, Carson Wentz and Derrick Henry

James Rapien and Tony Wiggins talk all things NFL
CINCINNATI — Tony Wiggins and I discuss the Jets' win, which was really a loss, Trevor Lawrence and the 2021 NFL Draft, plus Tony's jinx and thoughts on Carson Wentz, Derrick Henry and more. 

