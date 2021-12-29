Logan Wilson to Practice, Could Play on Sunday Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Logan Wilson could play on Sunday against the Chiefs.
The star linebacker has missed the past three games with a shoulder injury, but the Bengals are holding out hope that he'll be able to suit up this week.
Linebacker Germaine Pratt tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. Head coach Zac Taylor insisted that they weren't related, but believes Wilson has a realistic chance to play on Sunday.
"I'm a little more optimistic today than I was on Monday. It has nothing to do with Germaine testing positive," Taylor said on Wednesday. "Just the way Logan was feeling, he's gonna get out there today and start moving around a little bit. That's sorta the last step we need to see from him and see how he feels physically."
Wilson has 92 tackles and four interceptions this season. Even if he's able to play in a limited capacity, it would be a big boost for a linebacker unit that's been decimated by injuries in recent weeks.
Taylor called Wilson "doubtful" earlier this week, but things changed over the past few days.
"Just how he's felt. The strength that he has in his shoulder," Taylor said when asked what's changed in recent days. "What he's done in the weight room, what he's done with Nick Cosgray. He's started to feel better and better really over the last 48 hours. We're gonna get him out there today and let him take that step and see how he feels throughout the week."
Wilson will practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. We'll have the latest on him and the rest of the Bengals' injuries when it's made available.
